JUST IN: U.S. Congress has certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory for presidency

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (KSNT) — After hours worth of protesting and discussion in the nation’s capital Wednesday into Thursday, Congress officially certified President-elect Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States.

His running mate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the first female vice president in U.S history.

Biden will be inaugurated into office on Jan. 20. The ceremony will take place where it normally does on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Then, representatives from the United States military will escort the newly sworn-in president down 15th Street to the White House, according to The New York Times. The escort will be shortened to one city block from the Capitol to the White House. This year’s parade will be held virtually, according to the Biden Inaugural Committee.

This year, we're bringing the inaugural parade to YOU at home! 🎉



The parade will celebrate America’s heroes and reflect on the diversity, heritage, and resilience of our country. Visit https://t.co/DMm4iEQfWn to share your story as we begin a new American era. — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 4, 2021

