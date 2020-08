TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kali Barnett has won the Democratic primary for U.S. House’s 1st Congressional District.

Barnett beat Christy Cauble Davis. She will now face Republican representative Tracey Mann.

Born in Garden City, Barnett stayed in Kansas as she continued her education after high school, attending Friends University and Wichita State University.

