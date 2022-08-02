TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas has failed following Tuesday’s Primary election.

The vote results as of 9:45 p.m. were: 37.8% “Yes” and 62.2% “No.”

Had it passed, the amendment would have added the following language to the Kansas Constitution:

Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion. To the extent permitted by the constitution of the United States, the people, through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother. Value Them Both Amendment

With the majority of votes on the amendment coming in as “No” votes, it will mean that the Kansas Constitution will remain the same and continue to recognize the right to an abortion.

The “Value Them Both” amendment would not have resulted in an automatic ban on abortion. It would have given the Kansas Legislature the ability to pass further restrictions on abortion access in Kansas.