Kansas delegation remains undecided on validating election results

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Will the Kansas delegation validate the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021 when they meet to count the electoral college?

With all states reporting totals and the electoral college declaring Joe Biden the President-elect with a 306-270 victory the race is contested by President Donald Trump.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announced in a tweet on Wednesday that he will object on January 6 when Congress counts the electoral college vote.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, including Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Hawley wrote in a statement.

Senator-elect Roger Marshall, who will be sworn on Jan. 3, has said publicly he remains undecided.

Federal law requires the state to present certified electoral college results to the vice president by Dec. 23. Then the 12th Amendment requires Congress to declare the winner on Jan. 6.

KSNT reached out to Kansas Senator Jerry Moran but was unable to get an answer on whether he will validate the Electoral vote or will object.

If there is an objection the Electoral Count Act of 1887, it requires both houses to vote separately to accept or reject the objection, and debate for two hours, then reconvene.