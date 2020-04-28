Kansas Democrats see huge voter turnout, ballots still being accepted

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — There is still time to mail in your ballot for the Democratic Presidential Primary.

If you are a registered democrat in Kansas, you should have received a ballot in the mail. If you have not yet received a ballot, it should get to you within the next couple of days. On the ballot, it says it must be mailed back by April 24, that is no longer true. You now have until May 2 to get your ballots in.

“We will be picking up a delivery from the post office on that day. So whatever the latest delivery is that we can pick up, those will be the ballots that we will be able to count,” explained Vicki Hiatt, Chair of the Kansas Democratic Party.

Even without all of the ballot returned, the Kansas Democratic party say this election is seeing a huge voter turnout.

“We’re already like three times what we saw in our 2016 caucus situation,” said Hiatt. “So, it’s so exciting to see how active the democrats are in this state.”

According to the Kansas Democratic Party, as of April 27, 138,430 ballots have been processed. That is already 352% of the 2016 vote totals.

Hiatt encourages voters to get their ballots in the mail soon so that their ballots are in by May 2.