Kansas Democrats to hold 2020 Presidential Primary by mail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Democratic Party (KDP) says due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will conduct the presidential primary completely by mail.

There will be no in-person voting on May 2, 2020.

In a news release, the KDP says it is confident the mail-in ballot process will ensure all Kansas Democrats have the ability to make their voices heard.

This is what the schedule looks like for now:

On March 30, 2020 , all registered Democrats in Kansas will automatically be mailed an official 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary ballot, along with a secrecy sleeve and return envelope to enclose and return their ballot. Ballots are pre-paid and do not require a stamp.

On April 7, 2020, the Kansas Democratic Party will send a supplemental ballot mailing to recently-registered Democrats who were not included in the March 30th mailing. Ballots are pre-paid and do not require a stamp.

, the Kansas Democratic Party will send a supplemental ballot mailing to recently-registered Democrats who were not included in the March 30th mailing. Ballots are pre-paid and do not require a stamp. If you are a registered Democrat and have not received your ballot by April 10, 2020, you can request another mail-in ballot until April 24, 2020 by calling the KDP office or filling out an online form at: https://kansasdems.org/request-mail-ballot . **Note: The mail-in ballot request form will not be available online until April 10, 2020 to ensure adequate time for ballots to be delivered by mail.

. The KDP will begin processing ballots as they are received at our headquarters. The KDP will plan on releasing results as soon as they are available through our website, social media channels and to the press.

The KDP reminds those who want to participate in the 2020 Primary to register as a Democrat as soon as possible through www.ksvotes.org to make sure they are automatically mailed a ballot.