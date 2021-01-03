Kansas’ Marshall sworn in as U.S. Senator, 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 09: Senator-elect Roger Marshall (R-KS) meets with the media on November 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate is reconvening for the first time after the 2020 presidential election and a coronavirus relief package is high on their list of priorities. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KSNT) — Former U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall was sworn in as a member of the U.S. Senate Sunday afternoon by Vice President Mike Pence.

“There are many people to thank, but I want to start by thanking the great Senators who held this seat before me as well as the people of Kansas who placed their confidence, their faith, and their trust in me to represent them in the U.S. Senate. It’s a great honor, and a greater responsibility as this Senate seat belongs to the people of Kansas,” Marshall said in a press release. “While we face many challenges ahead as a nation, I will never stop fighting for our Kansas way of life.”

Marshall joins Republican Jerry Moran as the two Kansas Senators.