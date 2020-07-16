Kansas Senate candidate Bollier sets new state fundraising record

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Democratic candidate for the open Kansas U.S. Senate seat. Dr. Barbara Bollier, has set a massive fundraising record. She raised $3.7 million in just one fundraising quarter, or 3 months. That is the most raised by any candidate in a single quarter in Kansas history. According to Bollier, most of the contributions were for $200 or less.

According to political analyst Dr. Bob Beatty, this is huge for Bollier, who left the republican party in 2019, because she can now focus on running her campaign and putting out TV and radio ads, rather than raising money. Bollier will be on the August primary ballot running against fellow democrat Robert Tillman. If she wins the primary election, she will move on to the November general election where she will face off against the republican candidate.

Despite bringing in substantially more that the top four republican senate candidates, Kris Kobach, Dr. Roger Marshall, Bob Hamilton and Dave Lindstrom, combined, Beatty thinks Bollier’s rivals are likely not concerned yet.

“In the fall, the national republican party is going to come in and spend a lot of money in Kansas,” explained Beatty. “The national republicans are going to go crazy trying to keep this seat.”

Beatty added the extra funds Bollier has raised may be necessary for her to fight back against negative ads from the republican party, if she wins the primary election. But it’s not just the republicans putting out these ads. A political action committee (PAC) that has previous links to Bernie Sanders, has spent millions on an ad campaign seemingly pushing conservative voters toward Kris Kobach, while calling Dr. Roger Marshall a ‘phony politician’.

Beatty said this could be a tactic by the democratic party to win Bollier the senate seat.

“The national democrats would like to see Kris Kobach win the primary because they feel he is most vulnerable to Barbara Bollier in the fall,” said Beatty.

Dr. Marshall’s campaign manager responded to the ads with the following statement: