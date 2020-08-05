Kansas U.S. Senate democratic candidate discusses competition following primaries

MISSION HILLS, Kan. (KSNT) – Following the Kansas primary election on Tuesday, Dr. Barbara Bollier (D, Mission Hills) was named the democratic candidate for Kansas’ U.S. Senate seat.

Dr. Roger Marshall (R, Kan.) won the Republican primary, and will face off against Dr. Bollier in November. It was an easy win for Bollier, who lead with 85.7% of the votes.

But now that the GOP has declared a candidate, her competition is beginning to heat up. Bollier said her plan remained the same, regardless of who she would face off against. She said she will still continue to campaign and use the same tactics as she has been.

That includes spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on television ads, which she said shows who she is to Kansans, and what she will bring to Washington D.C.

“A person that will listen to them, and take their voice to Washington. Just like whoever is from anywhere, we all work and get to know the people,” said Bollier. “For me, I’m very, very conscious of listening to people and being there to be their voice.”

Bollier, a Kansas City-area anesthesiologist, is pushing for healthcare reform, to enhance the Affordable Care Act and expand Medicaid in Kansas.

Bollier and Marshall will now face off for the general elections in November.