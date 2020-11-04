Kansas voters elect Stephanie Byers, state’s first openly transgender lawmaker

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP/KSNT) — A retired music teacher in Sedgwick County will become the first openly transgender member of the Kansas Legislature.

Stephanie Byers, of Wichita, will join the ranks of other transgender people who have served in legislatures in other states, including four who currently hold such office. With all election precincts reporting to the Secretary of State’s Office as of Wednesday morning, the Democrat candidate held 54% of the votes for District 86 of Kansas Congress. Her GOP competitor Cyndi Howerton had 46%, comparatively.

Byers, who advanced to the general election after running unopposed in her primary, “shattered a long-standing political barrier in Kansas,” said Annise Parker, president and chief executive officer of the advocacy group LGBTQ Victory Fund.

“At a time when trans people are targeted with hateful policies and legislation by the Trump administration and in so many state legislatures, Stephanie’s race is a powerful reminder of where our country is headed,” Parker said.

Although Kansas is a heavily Republican state, the 57-year-old Byers noted that she ran for an open seat in a district that voted for President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

“As far as Kansas being ready to elect a transgender person, it is kind of about time,” Byers said.

She faced Howerton for the seat being vacated by state Rep. Jim Ward, a former Kansas House minority leader who is running for the state Senate.

Asked whether her opponent being transgender would become an issue in the race, Howerton said her campaign has been focused on issues important to Kansas voters, such as job creation, quality education and affordable healthcare.

Byers acknowledged that there is some “notoriety” to being a transgender candidate.

“For me, it’s just one aspect of who I am. It is not everything,” Byers said. “It is brought up quite often — usually by people in the media — because, you know, otherwise I would just be one more Democrat running for office.”

Byers, who retired last year after a 32-year career as a teacher, said her passion for education spurred her to run for the Legislature to protect school funding. The political novice also wants to expand Medicaid in Kansas after watching her oldest son and his family struggle to afford health insurance.

“If you look at her campaign, she is very clear what she is about: She is not a spokesperson for the LGBTQ community, she is an advocate for her constituents on things like education and access to health care,” Parker said.

“But we understand that she will also have a broader role just by her presence in fighting back against anti-LGBTQ and particularly anti-trans legislation,” Parker said. “And she will be a role model and an inspiration to queer youth in the state.”

There are currently four openly transgender people serving in state Legislatures: Danica Roem in Virginia, Lisa Bunker and Gerri Cannon in New Hampshire, and Brianna Titone in Colorado.

Byers was teaching band and orchestra at Wichita High School North when, in August 2014, she publicly, as she put it, “presented as my authentic self” to students and staff. She called the support in the building incredible.

On that first day of class, she sat down with her students and told them: “Here’s the deal, you used to refer to me as Mr. Byers. Now it is Ms. Byers. And most of you just call Byers without any type of salutation and that still works. So now lets talk about what my goals are for class this year.”

“And that was it and everybody went, ‘Oh, OK’ and went with it,” Byers said. “I think there is much more acceptance for people who are trans on a one-to-one basis than what there is when you start looking at large groups of people, when you start looking at political platforms.”