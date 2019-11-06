Kansas voters end state’s practice of counting students, military

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas voters on Tuesday decided to end the state’s policy of how it draws boundaries for state legislative districts.

Before the vote, the state counted students and military personnel not where they’re living but in a “permanent” home elsewhere. That’s outside Kansas for thousands of people and the practice has cost university towns some political clout.

The change, which is actually an amendment to the Kansas Constitution, eliminates a requirement for the state to adjust federal census figures when the Legislature redistricts itself.

Had voters not made the change, state taxpayers would’ve paid $835,000 doing the special count in 2022, said Scott Schwab, secretary of state.

Kansas was among only a few states that adjusted federal census figures for redistricting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.