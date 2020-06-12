KSNT to host congressional debate between Steve Watkins, Jake LaTurner

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News is announcing the only planned congressional debate between Republican candidates Jake LaTurner and Steve Watkins.

The debate will air live at 6:30 p.m. on July 14 on KSNT and KSNT.com, and the station’s political analyst Dr. Bob Beatty will moderate.

LaTurner, currently Kansas state treasurer, is running against U.S. House of Representatives incumbent Watkins in the Aug. 4 primary. The winner will take on Democrat Michelle De La Isla, currently Topeka’s mayor, in the Nov. 3 general election. The second district seat represents all of eastern Kansas, outside of the Kansas City area which has its own representative.

A third candidate in the Republican race – Dennis Taylor – does not meet our parent company’s criteria for participation in a debate, which require candidates for federal office to maintain a campaign website and have at least $50,000 of political contributions.

LaTurner was initially running for the Kansas’s open U.S. senate seat from retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. However, the state’s former Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer publicly urged him to enter the congressional race.

Watkins, a political newcomer when he ran in 2018, is in his first term in congress. He has been at the center of some controversies, including a current criminal investigation into the address he listed on his voter’s registration.

Watkins won the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2018 with 47.6 percent of the vote against Democrat Paul Davis’ 46.8 percent.

KSNT’s debate will also air live on KSNF in southeast Kansas and on our Kansas City sister station’s website, Fox4KC.com.