LAST CHANCE: Three hours before early voting ends in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas voters have one last chance Monday to cast an early ballot before election day. Early voting will close at county election offices at 12:00 p.m.

Early voting has been popular during the pandemic. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said 1,500 to 1,800 voters cast ballots each day at his office in Topeka since early voting began.

“I do expect a little bit of a line,” Howell said. “It’s kind of your last option, last train out. The train stops and the doors close at noon. Beyond that you have to vote at your polling place on election day.”

Howell said polls close at 12:00 p.m. to allow election workers time to prepare the books that volunteers will use at polling places Tuesday.

Along with election offices, Riley County voters can also vote on the 2nd floor of the K-State Student Union from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.