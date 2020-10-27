Last day to get your Advance By Mail Ballot; Here’s what you need to know

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Today is the last day to request advance vote-by-mail ballots in Kansas. So far, more than 500,000 Kansans have received an advanced ballot.

About 90 percent of those were requested the first day applications opened on October 14th.

Officials say the numbers show that voters are ready to vote this election.

“That shows that Kansas voters, they are prepared, they are making plans to vote, and we’re thrilled by that,” says Katie Koupal, spokeswoman for Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

THE NUMBERS

Here are the numbers for advance ballots as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020:

501,446 advance by mail ballots have been sent. This is more than double the number of ballots sent for the 2016 election, which was 191,307.

More Democrats are advance voting by mail with 229, 533 ballots sent; about 51% of these ballots, or 143,278, have been returned so far.

Republicans lead in advance voting in-person numbers at 91,168.

To date, the total advance ballots cast are 443,477.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply for your advance by mail ballot, visit sos.ks.gov/forms//elections/AV1.pdf

And to track your ballot, you can scan the following QR code:

Or visit the following link to access the Kansas Secretary of State Office’s vote tracker: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview

IMPORTANT DATES

As election day approaches, there are two more deadlines that voters should keep in mind when casting their ballot.

Monday, November 2, is the last day to cast your advance ballot in-person. Voters have until 12:00p.m. to vote at their local county election office.

Tuesday, November 3, advance ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received in the county election office no later than three days after the election. Advance ballots may be hand-delivered to the county election office or to any polling place within the county by close of polls.