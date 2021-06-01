Last-minute filings make for Rossville’s only mayor & city council candidates

ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – Three people filed to run Tuesday for Rossville’s three open positions right before the deadline, meaning the mayor and two city council positions will each have only one candidate listed on the ballot.

Shawnee County Election Office records showed at noon, the deadline to file to run in the 2021 election, that the following people filed to run:

James Meyer – Mayor

Todd Reeves – City Council

Toby McCullough – City Council

The Rossville city clerk told KSNT News that if the trio had not filed to run, the city would proceed with the election determined by write-in votes.

Anyone can win the mayoral or city council races with a minimum of three write-in votes if there are no other write-in or filed contestants, according to the city clerk.