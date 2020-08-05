LaTurner beats Watkins to take on De La Isla for congress

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jake LaTurner has toppled incumbent Steve Watkin’s chance at a second term as the 2nd Congressional District Representative, and set up a final showdown with Democratic hopeful Michelle De La Isla.

KSNT News spoke with LaTurner at his watch party at the Cyrus Hotel.

The Associated Press called the race around 9:30 p.m. LaTurner, the Kansas State Treasurer before announcing a bid for U.S. Congress, was pitted against Watkins in a high-profile primary primary battle for the seat. Minutes before their first televised debate on KSNT, the Shawnee County District Attorney announced voter fraud charges against Watkins, which he denied. Watkins accused prosecutor Mike Kagay of colluding with LaTurner, as the two share a mail provider.

LaTurner seized on the opportunity the charges provided, telling viewers of the debate that it was now “a two-person race,” with Watkins facing a possible felony conviction. With GOP competitors Watkins and Dennis Taylor out of the way, he will take on Michelle De La Isla in the Nov. 3 general election.

Watkins spoke to KSNT News after hearing LaTurner had won.

