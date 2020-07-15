LaTurner, Taylor, Watkins join KSNT’s Republican Congressional Debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Tuesday, KSNT News hosted a Congressional Debate with Republican candidates Jake LaTurner, Dennis Taylor and incumbent Steve Watkins.

Just 45 minutes before the debate started, KSNT News learned Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Watkins with 3 felony charges and 1 misdemeanor related to the 2019 general election.

Watkins said he looks forward to clearing his name and setting the record straight.

“This is very suspicious, seems highly political. We’ve cooperated with the district attorney completely….I haven’t seen the charges. I simply know that I look forward to clearing my name. I’ve done nothing wrong,” Watkins said.

