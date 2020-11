SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – With Tuesday being Election Day, you may be wondering what to do with your political signs after the votes have been tallied and the results have been announced.

Although you may be tempted to put them in the recycling, that is actually not where they should go, according to Bill Sutton, director of the Shawnee County Solid Waste.

You should completely avoid putting them in any recycling bin or container. However, throwing them away in the trash is fine.