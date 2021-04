TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Gov. Jeff Colyer will hold a press conference this morning at 10 a.m. about his campaign for Kansas Governor.

Colyer called the announcement a “major development” for his campaign.

Colyer, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and businessman Chase LaPorte are part of the Republican ticket so far. Governor Laura Kelly said she will seek a second term.