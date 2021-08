TOPEKA (KSNT) -- National and state health officials are urging people to take steps to stay safe, as the Delta variant continues to pose a major threat to communities across the U.S.

"When we look at how many cases in the country are due to Delta, it's well over 80%," said Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Chair of the White House COVID Equity Task Force. "We can in fact get to the other side of this pandemic. Everyone has a part to play."