Mail-in ballot application deadline Tuesday, thousands of ballots already cast through mail-in voting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Voters in Kansas have until the end of the day Tuesday to apply for a mail-in ballot for the upcoming presidential election. Voters can download an application for a mail-in ballot on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.

Thousands of voters have received an application for a mail-in ballot in the mail, but Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said it’s too late to try to send it back through the mail.

“I would probably either email it to us at electionoffice@snco.us or I would bring it by in-person,” Howell said. “As long as we have it today, we will get a ballot out to you. You still got time to either get it back or get that ballot dropped off at one of our drop locations.”

Mail-in voting has become more popular this election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Howell said they have already sent out more than 25,000 mail-in ballots and more than 60 percent of them have been sent back.

In Riley County, election officials have sent more than 10,000 mail-in ballots to voters and received more than 30 percent back. Officials in Lyon County have sent out more than 3,000 mail-in ballots and received more than 65 percent back.