Manhattan-Ogden voters narrow list of 10 school board candidates

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383 has come closer to picking its new school board members Tuesday evening.

Around 4,751 voters cast ballots in the primary race for the school board positions for USD 383, according to vote tallies from the area election precincts. Incumbent Karla Hagemeister and candidates Christine Weixelman, Jayme Morris-Hardeman, Betty Mattingly-Ebert, Steven Ruzzin and Teresa Parks all advanced, while Jennifer Chua, Kevin Harms, Carl Treece and Bill Spiegel did not net enough votes to stay in the race.

To see a tally of all votes counted for this and other races, click here. The five remaining candidates and one incumbent will duke it out for three open seats on the school board in the Nov. 2 general election. USD 383 governs one high school, two middle schools and 10 elementary schools all serving a wide swath of Kansas communities including Manhattan, Ogden and Swamp Angel among other rural areas.