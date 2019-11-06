Manhattan voters decide against sales tax increase

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – On Tuesday, voters in Manhattan voted down a permanent sales tax increase, which would’ve increased the rate from 8.95 percent to 9.25 percent.

KSNT News reported earlier the extra money — $3.3 million in the first year – would’ve been used to pay down loans for six major projects over the next 30 years, including improvements to the levee, Aggieville, North Campus Corridor and airport. It also would’ve been used to build a new recreation center.

The vote failed 55 percent to 45 percent.