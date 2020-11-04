Manhattan voters renew half-cent sales tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan voters renewed the city’s half-cent sales tax Tuesday night, meaning consumers and businesses in the Pottawatomie County section of the city will pay a higher rate than the Riley County portion. The increase will go into effect in January of 2023.

The tax will increase city revenue from approximately $3 million to $6.5 million. The Pottawatomie County area of the city WILL pay a sales tax rate of 9.45%, while the Riley County area would pay 8.45%. The City of Manhattan previously said 70% of the increase would be dedicated toward public infrastructure projects in the community, as well as project debt service. It would allocate 20% towards job recruitment and retention, and the last 10% towards workforce housing.

