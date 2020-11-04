Manhattan voters renew half-cent sales tax

Your Local Election HQ

by: Andrew Lind

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan voters renewed the city’s half-cent sales tax Tuesday night, meaning consumers and businesses in the Pottawatomie County section of the city will pay a higher rate than the Riley County portion. The increase will go into effect in January of 2023. 

The tax will increase city revenue from approximately $3 million to $6.5 million. The Pottawatomie County area of the city WILL pay a sales tax rate of 9.45%, while the Riley County area would pay 8.45%. The City of Manhattan previously said 70% of the increase would be dedicated toward public infrastructure projects in the community, as well as project debt service. It would allocate 20% towards job recruitment and retention, and the last 10% towards workforce housing. 

Visit KSNT’s election results page for a breakdown of vote counts. Stay with KSNT for more updates from Your Local Election Headquarters.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories