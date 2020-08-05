Tracey Mann wins Republican vote for congress

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tracey Mann will take on Democratic hopeful Kali Barnett in the race for the Kansas 1st Congressional District, besting Bill Clifford in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Clifford’s campaigning on his experience as a doctor and Air Force veteran did not seem to resonate with GOP voters. Instead, they opted for Mann, a former Kansas Lieutenant Governor under Jeff Colyer.

Clifford and Mann’s battle for the 1st Congressional District comes as current representative Roger Marshall battles Kris Kobach for U.S. Senate. Kobach bested incumbents Mann and Colyer in a campaign for state governor in 2018, but Kobach ultimately lost to Laura Kelly.

Mann will now have a shot at a new political office if he can carry his voter momentum forward against the Democratic candidate.

Visit KSNT's election results page for a breakdown of vote counts between Clifford and Mann.