Mark Steffen – Republican for Kansas Senate, District 34

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Physician, Farmer, O&G Producer. B.S.- Chemistry/Biology. Medical Doctor

Personal Information:

Married 35 years on 7/20/20 to Deanna. Two grown children. Collen-practicing attorney in OKC. Jessica just graduated from Yale.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

SteffenStateSenate.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

BLM is an anarchist terrorist group perpetrating the destruction of our nation from the inside out.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

The rule of law needs to be followed as it provides protection and recourse for those who feel victimized.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I fully support our Police. Their safety is very important to me. They can strive to “police” their own and deal with specific situation in a more effective manner. We the people must obey the Police when asked to do so. Advancing the idea of resisting arrest and violent rioting is a short-termed outlook with long term negative consequences.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I believe in personal freedoms. This virus is going to be poorly amendable to control. If the hospitals are not swamped then we are as OK as possible. People need to decide what is best for their safety, not governments.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

Local control. Individual control.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Decrease the size of our state government and tax reduction. Aggressive bureaucracy reduction effort.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

We can manage our social safety net without tax increases. We risk its security by expanding it beyond those we truly seek to help.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

As we added $700 million in additional spending to the 2020 budget, we can certainly back that amount out. Schools should have decreased expenses with the shortened year, so they should be able to participate in covering the deficit as well via additional cash on hand.