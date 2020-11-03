Marshall, Bollier race for Kansas Senate seat expected to be close

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Senate race between Republican Roger Marshall and Democrat Barbara Bollier is expected to be close in Kansas today.

Sen. Pat Roberts’ is retiring after four terms. Roberts’ seat has national implications even though the GOP hasn’t lost a Senate contest in Kansas since 1932.

Bollier is a retired Kansas City-area anesthesiologist and a former moderate Republican who garnered headlines by switching parties at the end of 2018.

Marshall has a solid political base in his central and western Kansas congressional district and Republicans enjoy a significant advantage in voter registration statewide.

The race for the seat is the most expensive political contest in Kansas history which attracted a flood of money from outside Kansas.

Bollier raised more than $25 million for her campaign to set a Kansas record, while Marshall raised $6.5 million.

The Associated Press contributed