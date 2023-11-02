MARSHALL CO. (KSNT) – Two towns in Marshall County are asking residents to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for the creation of a sales tax to improve city-wide infrastructure.

The cities of Waterville and Blue Rapids are asking its residents to vote on a retailers’ sales tax question that will be on the ballots for this year’s general election. Each city is proposing a 0.5% retailers’ sales tax that, if approved, will take effect Jan. 1, 2024, according to information from the Marshall County Election Office.

In Waterville, the city will use the funds to reconstruct, repair, maintain and improve the streets, curbs and gutters in Waterville. The money from the retailers’ sales tax will also go to providing an adequate level of public services for the City of Waterville.

In Blue Rapids, the revenue from the 0.5% sale tax will fund general governmental services that will be provided by the city. Some of those services include, but are not limited to, the design, construction, renovation, repair, equip or maintenance of some public infrastructure buildings, capital improvements in the city and general tax relief.