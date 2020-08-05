Marshall wins Republican nod for U.S. Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Roger Marshall has defeated Kris Kobach, Bob Hamilton and Dave Lindstrom as the nominee in the Kansas GOP Primary for the U.S. Senate, according to state voting results.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:07 p.m. Marshall will now face off against Democratic hopeful Barbara Bollier in the general election Nov. 3. Pat Roberts has kept the senate seat red since 1997, but announced he will not run for reelection last year. Marshall, a single-term U.S. Representative for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District, will try to keep both of the state’s senate seats in the hands of Republicans.

Kobach, a former Kansas governor candidate and secretary of state under Sam Brownback, could not keep a foothold with Kansas Republican voters. Far-right Kobach has previously drawn backlash for campaign events including driving a jeep with a machine gun at a parade. He was known for raising alarm about voter fraud in state elections. He has a close relationship with Donald Trump, and it’s the reason KSNT Political Analyst Bob Beatty said the president did not give an endorsement to a Kansas GOP senate candidate.

Visit KSNT’s election results page for a breakdown of vote counts between the four candidates. Stay with KSNT for more updates from Your Local Election Headquarters.