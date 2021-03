MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – People in Mayetta voted in favor of a one-half percent sale tax increase in a special election Tuesday.

The current sales tax will increase to 1.5% and will start April 1.

This increase will help cover the cost of extending a city sewer line to the new Dollar General store. It’s currently under construction on Mayetta’s west city limits.

Revenue from the sales tax will also be used for general street maintenance, sidewalk construction and repair.