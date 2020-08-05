Michelle De La Isla wins Democratic primary for 2nd Congressional District

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla won the Democratic primary for the U.S. House of Representatives’ 2nd Congressional District, beating James Windholz.

De La Isla will run against the winner of the Republican primary. Front-runners Tuesday evening include Jake LaTurner, Steve Watkins and Dennis Taylor.

Before taking on the role of mayor of Topeka, De La Isla was a Topeka city councilwoman. She announced her bid for the 2nd Congressional District in January.

While the campaign trail for the Democratic primary between De La Isla and Windholz, the Republican primary has drawn national attention. Minutes before the GOP candidates’ first televised debate on KSNT, the Shawnee County District Attorney announced voter fraud charges against Watkins, which he denied. Watkins accused prosecutor Mike Kagay of colluding with LaTurner, as the two share a mail provider.

