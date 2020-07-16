Mike Fagg – Republican for Kansas Senate, District 14

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.
Biographical Information:
I have lived in Senate District 14 my whole life and am a 5th generation Kansan. Being a
former Mayor, City Commissioner and leader of many civic activities will prepare me to serve
our district. My education includes Butler County College, Wichita State University,
University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking, and Kansas Municipalities Leadership
Academy graduate. I retired after 47 years of community banking in our area. Now, I have the
time to listen, learn, ask questions, and look for new and fresh ideas to move our great state
forward in the future.
Personal Information:
My wife of 45 years, Deborah, and I have three daughters and four grandchildren. My pro-life
education comes from my 90-year-old mother who is and has been for years the Executive
Director of Birth-line in el Dorado. I am a conservative Republican who pledges to a responsible
steward of your hard-earned tax dollars. Transparency, accountability, trust, fiscal responsibility,
cost efficiencies and serve effectiveness will be the cornerstones of my service, if you choose to
elect me. I will work to build relationships between all levels of government to better serve each
of our citizens and will be accessible to all citizens for your input and ideas for our district.
Working together, we can make a difference!
Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:
What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?
Racism and bigotry are wrong at any level and should not be tolerated. However, responding to
injustice and racism but participating in riots, looting and destruction of property only
contributes to anarchy and does not contribute to solving the underlying problems.
What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?
We need to come together to address these issues as families, schools, and communities. I
believe all life is precious from conception to when God takes us home, and everyone should be
treated equally and equitably
Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?
Law enforcement is a local issue. Local governments and communities know best what reforms
need to be addressed. Law enforcement leaders need to be accountable and transparent. Where
problems exist, they should be dealt with swiftly and forcefully, but I believe the vast majority of
our law enforcement officers are compassionate public servants.
Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?
This should be a local government decision after consultation with public health officials and
input from stakeholders and businesses. Businesses should have the option to continue operating
if they are able to comply with necessary infection containment protocols. The remedy can’t be
so extreme that it literally kills citizens’ livelihoods by causing businesses to close forever.
Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?
Rural Kansas doesn’t need one-size-fits all government mandates. Senate District 14 needs
common-sense solutions that actually work for our local communities. Many areas in this district
have built-in social distancing with their rural and ag-based lifestyle and farming focus.
What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?
We need fiscal responsibility by the state government and limited government focused on cost
efficiency and service effectiveness. We need to allow free enterprise to work for us with less
mandates. A tax increase that we can’t afford is the last thing we need at this point.
Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?
Fiscal responsibility needs to be our focus. We need to look carefully at the cost efficiencies and
service effectiveness of state expenditures for social services to make certain that we are meeting
the needs of vulnerable populations.
What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?
The budget needs to balance. Schools in the state have approximately a billion dollars in
unencumbered funds. Why? Local districts need to make good choices on what and how they
spend your tax dollars. School funding has been above the cost of living increases. Adding more
tax dollars to the problem doesn’t mean the problem will be solved.