Mike Kagay keeps Shawnee County DA seat against defense attorney’s challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay held his position against a challenge from local defense attorney Joshua Luttrell.

Serving as the area’s lead prosecutor since 2017, Kagay was an assistant DA for the county before rising to the position. He campaigned on reducing local gun violence, tougher penalties for felons illegally holding firearms and targeting human trafficking and sex offenders. He also called for treatment options beyond punitive jailtime for those suffering from addiction.

Luttrell holds experience as a former City of Topeka prosecutor, and tried to move back from criminal defense with his bid for county DA. He wanted to reduce the amount of people going to jail locally. He said he ran for office to try and reform criminal justice at the local level, including changing the use of grand juries for multiple indictments and cases at once. However, Kagay’s campaign promises and incumbent experience resonated with voters, spelling the end of the defense attorney’s bid.

Both Kagay and Luttrell are legal experts bred locally – They are fellow alums from Washburn University’s School of Law a few years apart. The pair also agreed on some issues, including naming drug and alcohol addiction as the stem of many crime issues Shawnee County faces. Luttrell also credited Kagay for his involvement in Strategies Against Violence Everywhere, which uses a community-based approach to reduce gun violence.

