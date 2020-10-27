Nearly 500,000 mail-in ballots have been sent to Kansas voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Secretary of State announced in a tweet Tuesday afternoon that nearly 500,000 advance mail-in ballots have been sent to Kansas voters.

Nearly 500,000 advance by mail ballots have been mailed to KS voters who completed & returned an application to their county election office! Still need to request your advance by mail ballot? TODAY is the last day to do so! Click here https://t.co/78ZnKDOLGJ #ksleg #Election2020 — KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) October 27, 2020

Voters in Kansas have until the end of the day Tuesday to apply for a mail-in ballot for the upcoming presidential election.

Thousands of voters have received an application for a mail-in ballot in the mail, but Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said it’s too late to try to send it back through the mail.

Howell’s advice is to bring the ballot to the board of election or drop it off at a ballot box.