New document outlines Congressman Watkins’ voter fraud investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Congressman Steve Watkins told a detective he “moves a lot” and “did not intent to mislead anyone” by listing an incorrect address on his voter registration, according to a charging affidavit.

Prosecutors used the document to file three felony charges against him weeks before a contentious primary election.

Watkins listed a Topeka UPS store for his address when voting in the 2019 general election.

The detective lists the following information to justify her findings, which KSNT News obtained Wednesday:

Watkins said he didn’t remember changing his address or signing an advanced ballot application.

Watkins signed a voter application that indicates it is a felony crime to list a false residence.

Watkins said his advanced ballot application did not include his handwriting or signature.

Watkins said “he would have authorized a staffer to complete” his advanced ballot application for him.

Watkins did not remember signing the envelope used to return the ballot.

Watkins said he was aware his vote was cast in the wrong city council district, but he did not vote for that race.

Watkins is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor that relate to the 2019 local election:

Interference with law enforcement, providing false information

Voting without being qualified

Unlawful advance voting

Failing to notify the DMV of change of address

You can read the full affidavit below.