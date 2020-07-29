New document outlines Congressman Watkins’ voter fraud investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Congressman Steve Watkins told a detective he “moves a lot” and “did not intent to mislead anyone” by listing an incorrect address on his voter registration, according to a charging affidavit.
Prosecutors used the document to file three felony charges against him weeks before a contentious primary election.
Watkins listed a Topeka UPS store for his address when voting in the 2019 general election.
The detective lists the following information to justify her findings, which KSNT News obtained Wednesday:
- Watkins said he didn’t remember changing his address or signing an advanced ballot application.
- Watkins signed a voter application that indicates it is a felony crime to list a false residence.
- Watkins said his advanced ballot application did not include his handwriting or signature.
- Watkins said “he would have authorized a staffer to complete” his advanced ballot application for him.
- Watkins did not remember signing the envelope used to return the ballot.
- Watkins said he was aware his vote was cast in the wrong city council district, but he did not vote for that race.
Watkins is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor that relate to the 2019 local election:
- Interference with law enforcement, providing false information
- Voting without being qualified
- Unlawful advance voting
- Failing to notify the DMV of change of address
You can read the full affidavit below.
Steve Watkins Affadavit by Tiffany on Scribd