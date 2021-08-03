Newcomer facing off with 16-year councilwoman for Topeka seat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka councilwoman will battle for her long-held seat in the November general election, following the results of Tuesday’s primary race where one of four newcomers rose to challenge her.

Slyvia Ortiz has served as councilwoman for Topeka’s third district since April 12, 2005, and has served as chairwoman of the city’s Public Health and Safety Committee. The incumbent earned a majority of Tuesday’s votes, while candidate Regina Platt beat out candidates William J. Hendrix, David T. Johnson and Lana Kombacher. Platt is known as a local activist involved with initiatives targeting community issues such gun violence, and has organized events like Make It Make Sense at the Kansas Statehouse.

For a look at the vote count for this and other races, click here. The two candidates will face off in a general election Nov. 2. The third district city council race was the only one with enough candidates for a primary.

Here’s a look at all the open city council seats that will be voted on in November: