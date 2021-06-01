On deadline day, 2 more candidates file for Topeka mayor

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There are now five candidates running for mayor of Topeka, the Shawnee County Election Office said Tuesday.

Two more candidates, John Lauer and Leo Cangiani, both filed to run for office right before the deadline at noon. They join Daniel Brown, Patrick Klick and Mike Padilla in the race for mayor, who the city announced as the three candidates so far in its Tuesday press conference.

The Shawnee County Election Office also confirmed that because there are now five candidates, there will be an Aug. 3 primary election for the mayor position before a November general vote. Before the last-minute candidates filed, there would have been only a November general election for mayor between the three candidates.

Current Mayor Michelle De La Isla announced previously she won’t seek reelection, meaning there will be no battle with an incumbent. De La Isla said she is exploring different options for the future after her term, but none of them involve leaving Topeka. She did confirm that politics are also not included in those options.