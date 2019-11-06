One Topeka council race neck and neck, 3 others called

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka voters have selected Christina Valdivia-Alcala, Tony Emerson and Hannah Naeger as their new councilmembers.

A fourth race between incumbent Jeff Coen and former mayoral candidate Spencer Duncan was neck and neck late Tuesday.

Next week, city council members will interview four others to replace the District 7 seat left empty by Aaron Mays, who is filling a seat on the Shawnee County Commission. The county seat was left open after Bob Archer retired.

Those candidates are former interim Topeka city manager Neil Dobler, non-profit activist Margaret Soroko, Evergy engineer Erica Garcia, and Dana Book, who worked with the Kansas Children’s Service League.