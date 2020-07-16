Phil Black – Democrat for Kansas House, District 69

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Educator, Analyst, Musician

AA-History; BA&MA-English; MA-Political Science; Ed.D.-Education Leadership (college administration)

USD 305 Board of Education – elected three times

President, 305 Board of Education

Chair, Saline County Democrats – elected twice

Head Start Policy Council – appointed twice

Producer, Stories from the Heartland: Kansans in WWII (documented stories of Kansans serving in WWII)

Salina Parks and Rec Advisory Board – appointed twice

Chamber of Commerce Board – served on board as School Board President

Community Access TV of Salina Board – elected twice

Solid Waste Committee

Salina Bicycle Advocacy Group

Secretary, NAACP, Unit 4041

Personal Information:

Bicycle advocate and musician

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

PhilBlackForStateRep.org

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

White folks have long enjoyed privilege and I think it’s time for all people to be treated fairly. BLM has shown us that our Black citizens have not been treated equally; frankly, they have not mattered. Though I marched with protesters in Salina and have served as Secretary of the local chapter of the NAACP, at the end of the day, I can go back to my life of privilege. And that’s just not right.

I am encouraged at the continuing changes – statues of racists being removed, the “stars and bars” emblem being removed – but we have a long way to go. I am also encouraged that sports teams are also reconsidering the use of Native American symbols. However, clearly resistance still exists. We cannot let up in the Black Lives Matter movement nor other movements to end discrimination.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

At the legislature, we need to end structural discrimination and bias of any kind. A person should not be denied rental property because of his or her ethnicity, religion, gender/gender identity, sexual orientation, nation of origin, or age. As long as we make exceptions we are still enabling structural discrimination.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I am in favor of police reform with the realization that we as a society – and as a state – need to recognize contributing problems such as poverty, lack of healthcare, substance abuse, and mental health are all part of the overriding problem. Unless we also address these, we will always be in a reactionary mode instead of preventive which, in turn, places a higher burden on our police.

I am very much in favor of Gov. Kelly’s decision to form the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. I believe this is a step in the right direction. The police departments have a responsibility to treat all citizens they are sworn to protect, fairly. But we cannot place all the blame on police. We must fund ways to prevent crime to begin with and the state should provide oversight.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I do support shutdowns. If the virus overtakes us, businesses will close anyway as we see in the reemergence of the virus in other states such as Florida and Texas. We need to put more funding into public health while seeking federal help to support our economy in this crisis.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

At some point, if the virus cases continue to rise, yes, I would be willing to shut everything down. How can we not? But with this comes a great strain on all of us economically which we will be paying for decades. We must recognize that we cannot silo any one aspect of the crises. Public health, economics, sociological strains, mental health, crime, and poverty are interrelated in complex ways.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Economic research tells us we must have an educated workforce; therefore, we need to invest in higher education. We’ve reduced our higher education funding so much that by raising tuition to cover the costs, our colleges and universities are becoming unaffordable to Kansans – the very people who need higher education to meet the workforce needs. Not providing that needed education will bring our economy down even more. Businesses know how important training is for their employees. We should adopt the same attitude for our citizens combined with our great colleges and universities.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I truly believe that we are only as strong as the weakest among us. Allowing a child to sit in class with a hole in her tooth because her parents can’t afford dental care or asking a senior citizen to choose medications over food is simply unconscionable. What happened to our better, more charitable angels? How can we feel right at all about reducing social services to put more money in our own individual pocket? Yes, I would be willing to raise taxes – and remove tax deductions – to ensure all Kansans have access to necessary services.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

Before cutting education we need to tackle the tax deductions and indirect expenditures. Legislators for years have avoided this as too much of a political hot potato but how is cutting education more palatable?