PHOTOS: History made as Joe Biden is sworn in and Kamala Harris becomes first vice-president

WASHINGTON (AP/KSNT) – Joe Biden took the oath of office as the 46th president of the United States just before noon Wednesday during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. The presidential oath was administered by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
A Capitol police officer hailed as a hero for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol accompanied Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the inauguration of Harris and President-elect Joe Biden.
Harris made history becoming the first woman and first person of color to occupy the office of vice-president.