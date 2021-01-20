PHOTOS: History made as Joe Biden is sworn in and Kamala Harris becomes first vice-president

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP/KSNT) – Joe Biden took the oath of office as the 46th president of the United States just before noon Wednesday during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. The presidential oath was administered by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

A Capitol police officer hailed as a hero for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol accompanied Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the inauguration of Harris and President-elect Joe Biden.

Harris made history becoming the first woman and first person of color to occupy the office of vice-president.