Polls open after record early voting, mail-in voting in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Polls are open in Shawnee County for the city and school board election. Thousands are expected to vote on Election Day, but Shawnee County voters had already broken records before the polls opened Tuesday.

According to the Shawnee County Election Office, more than 2,300 people voted early at the election office in Topeka. This is a record for a municipal election.

Additionally, more than 2,100 mail-in ballots have been turned in as of Monday. That’s a record for a municipal election and Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said that number could continue to rise.

“If you didn’t get it mailed to us, you still go it, drop it at any polling place that’s perfectly fine,” Howell said. “The law has changed that allows for that.”

Overall, the election office sent out more than 3,800 mail-in ballots for this election, which leaves more than 1,600 that still need to be turned in.

This is a municipal election, which means that city and school board positions are on the ballot. Click here for a full list of candidates and races.

Polls are open in Shawnee county until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Click here to find your polling place.