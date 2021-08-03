Polls open in Topeka for city, school board primary election

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Polls are open in Topeka Tuesday for the city and school board primary election. Voters will be casting ballots in three races in Shawnee County.

Topeka Mayor Daniel Brown Leo Cangiani Patrick Klick John Lauer Mike Padilla

Topeka City Council District 3 William Hendrix David Johnson Lana Kombacher Sylvia Ortiz Regina Platt

Seaman School USD 345 School Board Position 4A Andrew Keehn Donna McGinty Steve Meier Cherie Sage



Despite the high-profile races, Shawnee County Election Commission Andrew Howell said they are not expecting a high voter turnout.

“These tend to be fairly small turnout elections,” Howell said. “It’s always better if you get your voice heard early. Actually your vote matters even more I think when there is a small turnout.”

The top two candidates in each race will go on to the general election in November. Polls will close at 7:00 p.m.