Polls open in Topeka for city, school board primary election

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Polls are open in Topeka Tuesday for the city and school board primary election. Voters will be casting ballots in three races in Shawnee County.

  • Topeka Mayor
    • Daniel Brown
    • Leo Cangiani
    • Patrick Klick
    • John Lauer
    • Mike Padilla
  • Topeka City Council District 3
    • William Hendrix
    • David Johnson
    • Lana Kombacher
    • Sylvia Ortiz
    • Regina Platt
  • Seaman School USD 345 School Board Position 4A
    • Andrew Keehn
    • Donna McGinty
    • Steve Meier
    • Cherie Sage

Despite the high-profile races, Shawnee County Election Commission Andrew Howell said they are not expecting a high voter turnout.

“These tend to be fairly small turnout elections,” Howell said. “It’s always better if you get your voice heard early. Actually your vote matters even more I think when there is a small turnout.”

The top two candidates in each race will go on to the general election in November. Polls will close at 7:00 p.m.

