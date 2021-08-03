Polls open in Topeka for city, school board primary election

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Polls are open in Topeka Tuesday for the city and school board primary election. Voters will be casting ballots in three races in Shawnee County.
- Topeka Mayor
- Daniel Brown
- Leo Cangiani
- Patrick Klick
- John Lauer
- Mike Padilla
- Topeka City Council District 3
- William Hendrix
- David Johnson
- Lana Kombacher
- Sylvia Ortiz
- Regina Platt
- Seaman School USD 345 School Board Position 4A
- Andrew Keehn
- Donna McGinty
- Steve Meier
- Cherie Sage
Despite the high-profile races, Shawnee County Election Commission Andrew Howell said they are not expecting a high voter turnout.
“These tend to be fairly small turnout elections,” Howell said. “It’s always better if you get your voice heard early. Actually your vote matters even more I think when there is a small turnout.”
The top two candidates in each race will go on to the general election in November. Polls will close at 7:00 p.m.