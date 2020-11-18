President Trump fires Director of Cybersecurity after disputing election fraud claims

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – President Donald Trump terminated the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, after he disputed the president’s claims of “glitches in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting and many more,” according to a Tuesday night tweet.
Krebs said multiple reviewers of the 2020 election had found no evidence of voter fraud hours before Trump announced he fired the CISA director on Twitter.
Krebs’ agency currently hosts a Rumor Control page on their website, which systematically fact-checked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.