TOPEKA (KSNT) – While nearly all races have been called since the Kansas Primary on Aug. 2, one race is still too close to call.

Senator Caryn Tyson and Representative Steven Johnson are in a heated race for Republican State Treasurer candidate. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s election numbers, fewer than 150 votes currently separate them, with Johnson holding the lead.

The narrow margin has triggered a new provisional state law that requires an addition audit. All 105 Kansas counties must conduct a hand recount of 10% of their precincts. Mail-in ballots post marked on Tuesday that will arrive Friday and provisional ballots must still be counted.

The winner will go on to compete against the current State Treasurer and Democrat Lynn Rogers and Libertarian Steve Roberts on Nov. 8.