Record number of mail-in ballots being sent out in Shawnee County Wednesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Election officials in Shawnee County will start sending out mail-in ballots to voters on Wednesday. Nearly 3,400 voters have requested a mail-in ballot so far, which is a record for a municipal election.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said voters still have two weeks to submit an application for a mail-in ballot. Once, they receive the ballot, it just needs to be returned by election day.

“You can certainly drop it off at the post office or mailbox anywhere at any time,” Howell said. “Additionally, we will have a dropbox here at the office as well if people want to use that that will certainly be an option.”

The deadline for mail-in applications is October 26. Click here for the application.

In-person advance voting will start on Monday. Voters can come to the Shawnee County Election Office at 3420 SW Van Buren Street in Topeka to fill out a ballot. This will be allowed until 12:00 p.m. on November 1.

This is a municipal election, which means city and school board positions are on the ballot. Although these are generally lower turnout elections, Howell said these are all important positions.

“What’s on the ballot is really people that make a difference in your everyday life,” Howell said.”Your roads, your streets, your tax rates, your school policies, all of that is really what’s on the ballot. It’s important stuff.”

Election Day is Tuesday, November 2. Click here for a full list of candidates and races in Shawnee County.