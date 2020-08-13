Rep. Steve Watkins subject to House Ethics Committee probe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Representative Steve Watkins is subject to a House Ethics Committee probe following the criminal charges brought against him last month.

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics voted to investigate whether Watkins gave false information to a law enforcement officer and voted in an election district without being lawfully registered to vote.

This is the first step in determining whether Watkins should be removed from congress.

In July, criminal charges were filed against Watkins in the Shawnee County District Court related to falsely reporting information to a law enforcement officer, voting in an election without being lawfully registered to vote, knowingly marking or transmitting more than one advance voting ballot; and/or failure to notify the proper agency of a change of name or address.