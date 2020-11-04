Republican Brenda Dietrich wins Kansas senate seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Republican Brenda Dietrich beat Democrat Rachel Willis Tuesday night to keep the Kansas Senate seat red.

In the August primary Dietrich ousted GOP incumbent Eric Rucker who had held the seat since 2018, winning by approximately 1,100 votes. On the other side, Willis faced no incumbents in district 20, taking the race by default.

The Republican is no stranger to Kansas legislature. Dietrich has served as representative in district 52 since 2017. With the win, she will now be been elected to both parts of Kansas Congress.

Willis, the Washburn University graduate, finds herself with more professional than political experience, but nonetheless has a passion for putting people first.

Capturing the victory, GOP Dietrich will look to make major changes in the Kansas Senate. Being a life-long educator and former superintendent for Auburn-Washburn Schools here in Topeka, Dietrich values public education – making it one of her priorities in office.

