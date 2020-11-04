Republican O’Shea beats Schlingensiepen’s challenge for state Senate seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Voters chose Kristen O’Shea to take a state Senate seat Tuesday night against a challenge from Democratic candidate Tobias Schlingensiepen.

O’Shea, the former executive director for the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, was the sole GOP candidate for the position in Kansas’ District 18. She beat back Topeka pastor Schlingensiepen’s blue bid after he fought a duo of other primary opponents: Joe Cheray and H. Dean Zajic.

This was Schlingensiepen’s first run for office in eight years after initially trying for a national office. The pastor ran for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat in 2012, but lost to Republican incumbent Lynn Jenkins.

