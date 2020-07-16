Richard Donovan Kautz – Democrat for Kansas House, District 79

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Underwing mechanic at Spirit AeroSystems, union member, union steward for 2 1/2 years. Served two years active, six in-active in the Navy. Two years Associates from Cowley County and graduated from Conway Springs in 1987.

Personal Information:

Born in ’69 in Wichita, moved to Conway Springs, Kansas at 5. Grew up doing farm work, graduated, was in the Navy, worked for Cargill, Koch Ind., Cessna, Learjet, Hawker Beechcraft, and presently at Spirit AeroSystems.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook.com/RichardDonovanKautz

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, to the republic, one nation, indivisible, with liberty, happiness, and justice for all. I cut it down for clarity. If we supported each other the right way, like I support any movement with merit, movements would become a thing of the past.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Listen to the victims of social and racial injustices. Promote the change in schools.Change curriculum to reflect real history and current events. Lead by example. Educate communities with information. Make the union stronger.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Yes. Put harder restrictions for employment, change training entirely, change quata restrictions for police. Change asset forfeiture laws. Defund certain programs. Allow public access to police body cams. Have outside prosecutor examine police shootings of Americans. Examine pay grades.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I do not support businesses shut down. We are crippling our gross domestic product, setting our country up for a recession to depression. The future budget will be in dire straights. No taxes coming in. We are hurting the middle class, killing the poor. Our social services in the future will suffer. The mask are not 100%. You can catch a virus thru your eyes!!

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

No – The numbers do not support a pandemic. The budget loss and deficit is going to be thru the roof, not to mention the hit to our GDP. We will be borrowing money from services we should not, herd mentality is how we survive, since dawn of time. The middle and poor classes have suffered enough. Recession is imminent.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

End COVID shutdown. Legalize medical and recreational cannabis. Change restrictions on hemp production drastically. Open businesses back up immediately. Stop trading out humans for technology for no reason. Expand Medicaid and drop prescription prices. Drastically. Increase our GDP with more businesses.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

We should legalize medical and recreational cannabis. Change hemp regulations. Allocate millions, like 34 other states are bringing in. Then see where the budget stands. Some services need extra, while others need better oversight.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

Balance the budget by legalizing cannabis. Ease restrictions on hemp production. I would support to end private schools except for disabled. Pull all resources to a better education public school system.