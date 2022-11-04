TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Election Office wants you to get out and vote. To warn residents about construction and detours KSNT 27 News has published a list of spots around town that could slow you down.

You can vote early in Shawnee County by going to the Shawnee County Election Office located at 3420 Van Buren Street. Early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

Crossroads Wesleyan Church, 2030 SE 41st Street – There will be a sign at the roundabout at S.E. 45th & S.E. California directing voters to go east on S.E. 45th Street to S.E. West Edge Rd. North on S.E. West Edge to 41st Street, then west on S.E. 41st to SE California. The entrance to the poll place is from S.E. 41st Street. There will be “Vote Here” signs pointing to the location.

VFW, 3110 SW Huntoon St. – Use Huntoon Street from the west and then leave the area going south on Oakley due to Huntoon being a one-way street eastbound.

Polling places to the north and south of 12th Street– Construction on 12th will limit access to polling places, there is no access across 12th from Washburn Ave to Gage Blvd.

17th Street at the I-470 bridge is closed so voters will need to plan their routes ahead of time.

N.W. Tyler Street is closed from Lyman Rd to St. John Street so voters will need to plan their routes ahead of time.

S.E. Gary Ormsby Drive is closed from Topeka Blvd to SE Adams Street. Be sure to plan an alternative route to your polling place.

S.W. 61st Street is closed west of S.W. Auburn Rd to replace the bridge so voters will need to plan their routes accordingly.